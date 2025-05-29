Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 693 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. CIBC raised their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,302.32. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

