Vident Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 733.33%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

