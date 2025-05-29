Vident Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,269 Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,269 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTW stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

