Vident Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $7,526,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $104,863,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

