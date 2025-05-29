Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,031,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,146,000. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP increased its stake in monday.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 941.8% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

monday.com stock opened at $297.20 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $188.01 and a one year high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.08 and a 200-day moving average of $264.72.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

