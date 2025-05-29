Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 7,099 shares of company stock worth $247,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.