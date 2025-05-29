Vident Advisory LLC Sells 11,884 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $121.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

