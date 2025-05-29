Vident Advisory LLC Sells 17,423 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after purchasing an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 180,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

IDEX Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.56. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

