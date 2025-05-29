Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,126 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Criteo by 41,776.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 559,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $63,621.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,545.10. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707 shares of company stock valued at $351,786 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

