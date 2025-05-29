Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerspace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after buying an additional 195,629 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 51,259 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centerspace by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.77. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

