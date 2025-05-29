Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CCU opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.