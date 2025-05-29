Vident Advisory LLC Sells 378 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ASR opened at $320.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $24.585 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 83.31%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

