Vident Advisory LLC Sells 416 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 745.7% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,955 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $95.90 and a one year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Wall Street Zen downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

