Vident Advisory LLC Sells 60 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $214.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.33. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

