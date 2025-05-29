Vident Advisory LLC Sells 616 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.9%
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $87.26.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.
