Vident Advisory LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 210,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

