Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,789,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,149 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,045.50. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,229. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
CHWY stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
