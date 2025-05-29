Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,434.10. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $443,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,749 shares in the company, valued at $25,534,199.82. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,588 shares of company stock worth $3,950,907 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 0.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 144.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

