Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YPF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,616 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,092.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,213,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 840,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.