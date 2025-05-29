Vident Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 691,269 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $17,980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

