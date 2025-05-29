Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.42.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $136.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.