Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 42,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $127.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

