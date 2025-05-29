Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 42,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $127.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
