Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on W shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Wayfair Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:W opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $62.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $2,953,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,549.20. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,915 shares of company stock worth $9,258,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.