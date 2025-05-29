Wells Fargo & Company Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.