Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,490.30. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,744. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.