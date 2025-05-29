Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 18,865 Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 300,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYC opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $40.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

