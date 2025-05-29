Wolverine Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth $3,047,000. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 63,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,083,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after buying an additional 475,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:KNTK opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 3.03. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 328.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNTK. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinetik

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.