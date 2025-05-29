Wolverine Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,032 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 966.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 663,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This represents a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

