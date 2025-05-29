Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Price Performance

BATS PSMR opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

