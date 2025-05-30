11,041 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

