13,146 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

LLYVA opened at $71.96 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 266.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $9,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. This represents a 51.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

