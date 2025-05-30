132,611 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other WM Technology news, CEO Douglas Francis sold 155,897 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $173,045.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,886,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,029.43. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 373,523 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $407,140.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,024,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,512.07. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.14. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

