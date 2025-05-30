13,314 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOCT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 359,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 283,758 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.