1,716 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $318.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.28 and its 200-day moving average is $281.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $24.585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.31%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

