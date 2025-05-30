175,000 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $38,393,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 189,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 442,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 365,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 145,167 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

