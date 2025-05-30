1,955 Shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 518,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the period.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.03. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. Millicom International Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

