19,825 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RXO by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 590,530 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in RXO by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $5,754,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

