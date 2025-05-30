202 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.