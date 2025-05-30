24,424 Shares in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.61. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

