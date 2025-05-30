258,388 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 258,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Inhibrx Stock Up 6.5%

Inhibrx stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

