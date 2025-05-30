25,974 Shares in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 43,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE:IRS opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

