7,659 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Foundation by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

First Foundation Trading Up 0.5%

First Foundation stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

