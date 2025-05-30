AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in AAR by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIR opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 221.76 and a beta of 1.40. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

