AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,245,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 247,342 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.46. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

