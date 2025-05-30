Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

NYSE:ANF opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $194.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after buying an additional 1,300,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after buying an additional 892,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

