Abercrombie & Fitch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 86,430 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 643% compared to the average daily volume of 11,634 call options.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.1%
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $194.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Wall Street Zen lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $56,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $88,478,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,113.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 490,337 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
