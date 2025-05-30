Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Absci were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Absci by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Absci by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Absci by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Absci by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Absci by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $2.74 on Friday. Absci Co. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

