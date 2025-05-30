ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of ACM Research worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Barclays PLC grew its position in ACM Research by 63.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 672,708 shares in the company, valued at $18,364,928.40. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,576 shares of company stock worth $10,703,375. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

