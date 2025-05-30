Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

