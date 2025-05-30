Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,486.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 575.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $55.69 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

